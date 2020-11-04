Left Menu
Development News Edition

RTI activist booked for "raping" 17-year-old cousin

The accused is absconding, he said. According to the official, the 17-year-old victim had lodged a police complaint alleging the RTI activist (30) raped her in the house where they both resided in suburban Malwani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:33 IST
RTI activist booked for "raping" 17-year-old cousin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against a city-based RTI activist for allegedly raping his minor cousin, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused is absconding, he said.

According to the official, the 17-year-old victim had lodged a police complaint alleging the RTI activist (30) raped her in the house where they both resided in suburban Malwani. After the victim told her mother about the alleged incident, they went to the Malwani police station and lodged the complaint on Tuesday.

However, the police did not say when the crime took place. Senior inspector of the Malwani police station Jagdev Kalapad said, We have registered the FIR against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus hospitalisations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on long COVID.DEATHS...

TRS handed over land in Delhi to build party office

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday handed over 1,100 sq mts of land Vasant Vihar in Delhi to the TRS for the construction of its office building in the national capital, the party said here. Telangana Roads and Bu...

Turkey fines social media platforms for flouting new law

Turkey has fined global companies including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube 10 million lira 1.18 million for not complying with a new social media law, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Wednesday. Critics h...

Swimming pools, yoga institutes, cinema halls, drama theaters, multiplexes outside containment zones to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5: state govt.

Swimming pools, yoga institutes, cinema halls, drama theaters, multiplexes outside containment zones to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5 state govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020