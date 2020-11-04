RTI activist booked for "raping" 17-year-old cousin

An FIR has been registered against a city-based RTI activist for allegedly raping his minor cousin, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused is absconding, he said.

According to the official, the 17-year-old victim had lodged a police complaint alleging the RTI activist (30) raped her in the house where they both resided in suburban Malwani. After the victim told her mother about the alleged incident, they went to the Malwani police station and lodged the complaint on Tuesday.

However, the police did not say when the crime took place. Senior inspector of the Malwani police station Jagdev Kalapad said, We have registered the FIR against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)."