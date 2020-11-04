Fake dollar gang busted; two held

Fake dollar gang busted; two heldPTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:21 IST
Police have busted a gang thatcheated unsuspecting persons on the pretext of selling themU.S. dollars at a cheaper rate and arrested two persons, aThane police officer said on Wednesday
The arrested duo, Safiullah Shaikh (25) and YakubShaikh (22), are members of the notorious Dollar gang, saidAssistant Commissioner of Police, Kalwa division, SunilGosalkar
They had allegedly duped a car driver, a resident ofNavi Mumbai, of Rs 2 lakh, the ACP said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Safiullah Shaikh
- Kalwa
- Dollar