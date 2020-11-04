Fake dollar gang busted; two held

Police have busted a gang thatcheated unsuspecting persons on the pretext of selling themU.S. dollars at a cheaper rate and arrested two persons, aThane police officer said on Wednesday

The arrested duo, Safiullah Shaikh (25) and YakubShaikh (22), are members of the notorious Dollar gang, saidAssistant Commissioner of Police, Kalwa division, SunilGosalkar

They had allegedly duped a car driver, a resident ofNavi Mumbai, of Rs 2 lakh, the ACP said.