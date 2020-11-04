Left Menu
Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image.

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to impose a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers in the state till further orders.

Justifying the decision, he said that though the active cases in the state have declined and a significant number of patients has recovered from the disease, the increase in air pollution on account of bursting of firecrackers may prove hazardous for those who have recovered as well as active COVID-19 patients. The chief secretary directed the district magistrates and superintendents of police to take all possible measures to ensure compliance of the order.

