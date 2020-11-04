Left Menu
Video evidence shows Vienna gunman acted alone, Austrian minister says

Video evidence confirms that a gunman who killed four people in Vienna on Monday acted alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. But he told a news conference there had been a problem with Austria's handling of information provided by Slovakia after the attacker attempted to buy ammunition in the neighbouring country, and called for an independent commission to look into the work of Austria's domestic intelligence agency.

Video evidence confirms that a gunman who killed four people in Vienna on Monday acted alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

But he told a news conference there had been a problem with Austria's handling of information provided by Slovakia after the attacker attempted to buy ammunition in the neighbouring country, and called for an independent commission to look into the work of Austria's domestic intelligence agency. Nehammer said the gunman, who was shot dead by police, had "perfectly" fooled a programme to reintegrate jihadists into society.

Austrian authorities arrested 14 people after the attack. All were aged between 18 and 28 and had migration backgrounds. Some had foreign citizenship.

