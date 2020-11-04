Left Menu
Eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India, China to be held on November 6

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between armies of India and China will be held on November 6 in Chushul in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between armies of India and China will be held on November 6 in Chushul in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said. Both sides would be discussing ways of addressing the ongoing military stand-off in the eastern Ladakh sector since April-May this year, they said.

The Indian side will be headed by the new 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon who recently took over from Lt Gen Harinder Singh. Lt Gen Singh has now been transferred as Commandant of Indian Military Academy (IMA).

There has been border stand-off following transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May. After being in a standoff for more than four months, India preempted the Chinese and occupied dominating heights in both the southern and northern bank of Pangong lake.

The move was opposed by the Chinese even though the Indian Army was within its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The development had seen the Chinese side fire in air at locations where the Indian side occupied higher positions on strategic heights like the Rezang La, Rechen La and many other hill features. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

The statement released after the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting held in Chushul in October said the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas. The Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region in view of the prevailing situation.

