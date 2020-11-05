Gunmen loot Rs 60 lakh cash from bank in J-K

Unknown gunmen on Thursday looted Rs 60 lakh cash from a bank van in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Around 10:30 am, several unknown gunmen looted cash from a van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch Shopian near Jamia Masjid area in south Kashmir, a police official said

He said the gunmen took away about Rs 60 lakh rupees from the bank van. Police have registered a case and investigation has been set into motion, the official said.