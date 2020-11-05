Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:05 IST
Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws
Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. "Farmers organisations will block highways from 12 pm to 4 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country," Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.

He also said that while the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move. "Passage to all emergency services will be given. Our motive is not to create inconvenience for the public but the government will have to take note of our agony. Unless the corporate giants stop interrupting in the farmer's everyday affair, there cannot be a feasible solution to our distress," Sarwan Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police isensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage. "We have ensured diversions on the Amritsar Delhi national highway from 12 pm to 4 pm for the common public. The farmers are protesting but our job is to ensure liquidity in the traffic," Inspector Anup, Traffic Incharge, told ANI.

The farmer organisations had blocked the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana and staged another protest at Rajpura-Ambala National Highway last month against the farm laws passed by the parliament in its monsoon session. (ANI)

Also Read: Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh in war of words on Twitter over farm bills passed by Punjab assembly

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

We are talking about it: Vince Vaughn on 'Wedding Crashers' sequel

Hollywood star Vince Vaughan says that he is actively discussing a sequel to his classic romantic comedy Wedding Crashers with his co-star Owen Wilson. Vaughan and Wilson had starred in the 2005 film as two divorce mediators who&#160;crash&...

Mental confusion could be an early sign of COVID-19, study says

Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, su...

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic In a recent travel update, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear Staying home is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus. If you do travel, the C...

Tanzania's leader sworn in for 2nd term after troubled vote

Tanzanias populist President John Magufuli has taken the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an endless peaceful de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020