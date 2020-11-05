Left Menu
Trailblazers dismiss Velocity for 47 in Women's T20 Challenge

Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler, returning with incredible figures of 3.1-0-9-4. Velocity had defeated Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match on Wednesday. Brief Score: Velocity: 47 allout in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9).

Updated: 05-11-2020 16:43 IST
