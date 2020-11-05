Trailblazers dismiss Velocity for 47 in Women's T20 Challenge

Opting to bat, Velocity were bundled out for 47 by Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday. Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler, returning with incredible figures of 3.1-0-9-4.

Velocity had defeated Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match on Wednesday. Brief Score: Velocity: 47 allout in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9).