Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC against HC order holding religious conversions just for sake of marriage invalid

If the court does not allow a person to freely choose his religion, it amounts to a violation of his or her fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India, the petition said. It also sought direction for providing immediate police protection to the couple whose petition was dismissed by the high court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:07 IST
Plea in SC against HC order holding religious conversions just for sake of marriage invalid

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking setting aside of an Allahabad High Court order which held that conversions just for the sake of marriage are invalid. If the court does not allow a person to freely choose his religion, it amounts to a violation of his or her fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution of India, the petition said.

It also sought direction for providing immediate police protection to the couple whose petition was dismissed by the high court. The plea has been filed by advocate Aldanish Rein against the high court order declining to provide police protection to the married couple where a Muslim woman converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu man.

The high court had on September 23 dismissed the plea by the couple seeking direction to police and the woman's father not to disturb their marriage and had said that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid. The petition said: “It is further prayed that all the matters pending in various high courts challenging provisions of the Special Marriage Act 1954 should be transferred to this court and adjudicated so as to bring uniformity in the Act for the entire country or in the alternate a committee be formed...to ascertain and recommend appropriate amendments in the Act for its effective implementation.” It said that the high court order “has not only left the poor couple at the mercy of the offending family members, the police, the vigilantes and the hate monger religious associations but has also laid a wrong precedent that the inter-religious marriages cannot be solemnized at the instance of conversion of religion by either of the partner”.

It claimed that citing the high court judgement, the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have already announced they would enact law banning conversion of religion for the purpose of marriage. It claimed that the Special Marriage Act is only meant for couples where both the families are in agreement of such marriages or at least are not out there to harm the couple.

“Provisions of the Special Marriage Act and the other out of the Statutory Book formalities/ rules imposed by the marriage officer / State Government, the only option left with the runaway Inter-religious couple is to convert to the religion of either of the partner to get married,” it said. It added that “the Constitution of India provides for right to freedom of religion and the same includes that a person has the right to choose and profess any religion or no religion at all. It also includes the right to convert into any religion as many times as one wants to with no tabs. Choice of religion is a personal choice of a person.” “When two adults of different religion, fall in love with each other and decide to get married against the wishes of their parents / society / religious leaders etc. it cannot be termed as an exploitation if they wish to convert to the religion of their partner and get married. The law and the courts could only interfere if there is a direct exploitation being caused to any third person,” it added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation AIF, National Skill Development Corporation NSDC and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for Project Future Ready that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to...

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdoms profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race i...

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020