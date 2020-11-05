Left Menu
Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:20 IST
Flag of Russia. Image Credit: ANI

A contingent of Russia's Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would continue for two weeks, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

"The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies' experiences in counter-terrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of the exercise," it said. The Army did not provide any further details about the drills.

Russia and Pakistan have been holding the exercise since 2016. In October 2016, they held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, hosted by Russia at Minralney Vody in the North Caucasus at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level. The two sides host the event alternatively.

Pakistan's defense ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China. Pakistan has shown eagerness to build defense level ties with Russia.

