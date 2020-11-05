Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio court rejects request for Dayton gunman school records

A request by several media groups for the school records of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last year was rejected Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:51 IST
Ohio court rejects request for Dayton gunman school records
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A request by several media groups for the school records of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last year was rejected Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The groups, including The Associated Press, argued that the student records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs from slain gunman Connor Betts.

But the court ruled 6-1 that the law "is unambiguous and is not truly susceptible to differing interpretations," according to the majority decision written by Justice Melody Stewart. "The records of a person who attended a public school can be disclosed only with the consent of the student, if that student is 18 years of age or older," Stewart wrote. "If that student is deceased, he is no longer available to grant consent." Stewart added that if the state Legislature had intended that the death of a person could alter the confidentiality of such records, "it could have expressly enacted such a rule." Justice Sharon Kennedy dissented, noting the law refers to records of a student attending a public school, in the present tense.

The law "does not prohibit a public school from releasing the records of a former student who is deceased and therefore not currently 'attending' that school," Kennedy wrote. The court heard arguments for and against releasing the records in June. A message seeking comment was left Thursday with the attorney representing the media groups.

Betts was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton's crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15 style gun with an extended ammunition magazine, Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens more. After the shooting, high school classmates said Betts was suspended years ago for compiling a "hit list" of fellow students he wanted to harm. Two of the classmates said Betts had also been suspended after he came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.

Police investigators said Betts had a "history of obsession with violent ideations with mass shootings and expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting." The FBI said it uncovered evidence Betts "looked into violent ideologies." But authorities have also yet to identify a motive, or been able to say definitely whether Betts intended to kill his sister, Megan, or if her death was inadvertent. The Ohio Supreme Court took the case after an appeals court ruled in favor of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools.

The appellate court ruled the media organizations hadn't established a clear legal right to the records. The organizations also include the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Dayton Daily News, CNN, The New York Times, and WHIO-TV..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...

UNDP-powered accelerator programme for social impact startups launched in Kerala

A Green Innovation Fund, a six-month-long fund-linked accelerator program for social impact startups, was launched on Thursday by Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac. The fund is a joint initiative of Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, Harit...

Govt simplifies other service provider telecom guidelines

The government has drastically simplified the Other Service Provider OSP guidelines of the Department of Telecom. With an aim to qualitatively improve the ease of doing business of the IT industry particularly business process outsourcing B...

LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data to try and win over antitrust regulators investigating its 27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020