Water pipeline bursts in Mumbai's Andheri area

A 72-inch water pipeline burst at Sakinaka in suburban Andheri East on Thursday evening, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The pipeline ruptured during road repair work near Harmani Apartment on Krishnalal Marwah Road around 7:20 pm, he said.

The work to repair the pipeline was going on, he said. Water supply to Sakivihar Road, Marwah Estate, Chandivali Farm Road, Seth Chemical Road, Chandivali MHADA Colony and Milind Nagar was affected due to the incident, the BMC official said.