Left Menu
Development News Edition

'As though we are dead': Unable to vote, Myanmar poll robs Rohingya of hope

Mohammad Yusuf voted in almost every Myanmar election from 1974 until 2010 - the last time ethnic Rohingya were allowed to vote in the country he still calls home after fleeing three years ago. When Myanmar on Sunday holds its second democratic election after decades of military rule, Yusuf will be among hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims deprived of a vote - leading the United Nations to warn that the polls will not be free or fair.

Reuters | Burma | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:52 IST
'As though we are dead': Unable to vote, Myanmar poll robs Rohingya of hope
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mohammad Yusuf voted in almost every Myanmar election from 1974 until 2010 - the last time ethnic Rohingya were allowed to vote in the country he still calls home after fleeing three years ago.

When Myanmar on Sunday holds its second democratic election after decades of military rule, Yusuf will be among hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims deprived of a vote - leading the United Nations to warn that the polls will not be free or fair. "Not being able to vote makes me feel really sad. It feels as though we are dead and we don't matter," Yusuf, 65, who lives in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"These rights are important. We want our children to become engineers and lawyers one day. But I don't see this happening any time in the future. I don't have confidence. I don't know if we will even be able to vote in 2025." Myanmar's Union Election Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. has said that the elections will be free and fair and that all citizens could take part.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as an indigenous ethnic group, deriding them as illegal "Bengalis" from Bangladesh, although the community trace their history in Myanmar back for centuries. More than 730,000 Rohingya fled an army crackdown in 2017 that the U.N. said had "genocidal intent", joining other refugees who escaped earlier ethnic violence in cramped camps in Bangladesh, one of Asia's poorest countries.

Myanmar denies the allegations, saying the army was battling an insurgency. NULLIFIED

The new coronavirus pandemic has made conditions for some 850,000 Rohingya refugees in the Bangladesh camps even more difficult, with many skeptical that they will ever return home. "Myanmar isn't interested in taking us back," said Mohammad Ismail, a 35-year-old Rohingya in Kutupalong camp.

"Even if we do go back one day, what if they don't allow us to vote again? We have children. What will happen to them? If they don't get their rights and citizenship, how will they survive?" Successive military governments in Myanmar have stripped the Rohingya of identity documents, leaving many with no proof of their origins.

Their temporary identity cards were nullified ahead of the 2015 elections, the first openly contested poll in 25 years, which brought long-time pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy to power. "There hasn't been any change since 2015," said Ismail, adding that he did not think the elections would lead to any improvements in the lives of the Rohingya.

"If the Myanmar government had the will, it could have arranged voting systems for all the refugees in Bangladesh," said Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, which lobbies for a protected homeland in Myanmar. "But this is something that's beyond the imagination."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan decides to go for Option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall

Rajasthan decides to go for Option-1 to meet the GST implementation shortfall, as per the Union government. The State will get Rs 4,604 Crores through a special borrowing window and also permission to raise additional Rs 5,462 Crores throug...

Legally not possible to permit BJP's Vel Yatra, says TN CM

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has denied permission to the BJPs month-long Vel Yatra, a rally covering six abodes of Lord Muruga and slated to start tomorrow, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling AIADMK asked its saf...

WRAPUP 6-Biden inches nearer to victory as Trump launches lawsuit blitz to slow him down

Democrat Joe Biden inched nearer to victory on Thursday over Donald Trump in an exceedingly close U.S. election that hinged on razor-thin margins in a handful of states, while the Republican president launched a flurry of lawsuits hoping to...

Greece orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks on Thursday, its second this year, to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 after a sharp increase in infections this week.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was forced to act aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020