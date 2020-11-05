Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies left in trash bags

A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:36 IST
Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies left in trash bags
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison. Alyssa Dayvault turned herself in the day after her trial ended and remained in jail until Thursday, when Circuit Judge Steven John opened the envelopes where he placed her sealed sentences after the jury verdict Oct. 15.

Dayvault, 32, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the deaths of each child. She will serve the sentences at the same time. She faced 20 years to life on the charges. Dayvault hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother, gave birth at her North Myrtle Beach home alone then put the newborns into trash bags and threw them away, prosecutors said.

Dayvault cried as she was allowed to speak to the judge as her family and her former boyfriend and his family sat in the Horry County courtroom. "I want to apologize — to my family, especially my daughters. I hope that one day they will be able to forgive me for what I've done, " Dayvault said. "I never meant to do anything. I never harmed anyone. I made a horrible mistake." Prosecutors said they could not try her for murder because they had no evidence Dayvault strangled or suffocated her children.

Dayvault told police in taped interviews that her daughter was born with the umbilical cord around her neck and died in November 2017 and she blacked out for at least 15 minutes after giving birth to her son in December 2018 and found him dead when she came to. She said she then panicked and threw the bodies away. But a pathologist testified the baby boy appeared to expel meconium, fecal matter babies have when they are born, inside the trash bag. The pathologist added that showed the infant was alive when the bag was closed, slowly cutting off his oxygen supply.

Police only started investigating Dayvault after she went to the doctor days after the 2018 birth because a tear caused by her labor became infected. After giving her a blood transfusion, doctors discovered an undelivered placenta in her uterus and when Dayvault could not account for the baby, the hospital called police. She then told investigators what happened during her 2017 pregnancy. Even though Dayvault skipped her trial, her lawyer put up a defense. In her closing argument, public defender Sharde Crawford repeated the testimony from the pathologist that an autopsy could not determine how exactly the baby boy died in 2018.

Dayvault's boyfriend and his family spoke to the court Oct. 15 after the trial. They said they were heartbroken that someone they trusted and loved would lie to them and do such horrible things. Prosecutors said they sought convictions for homicide by child abuse because Dayvault showed extreme indifference to whether her newborns lived or died. The jury deliberated less than two hours.

"She certainly showed extreme indifference to the criminal justice system," prosecutor Scott Hixson said of Dayvault skipping her trial. Dayvault's lawyer asked the judge to reconsider the 40-year sentence before she had no criminal record and suffers from mental illness. Dayvault will have to serve 34 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Judge John refused, emphasizing he was punishing Dayvault for the baby's death, not for missing court. "I did not take into consideration in any shape, matter or form the fact he defendant was not present," John said. "That doesn't affect the sentence at all. It is the facts and evidence presented."

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 polluting units suspend work in Loni

Owners of sixty polluting units in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad disrict have temporarily suspended work due to fear of administrative action, an official said. A delegation of factory owners met District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursd...

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Tennis-Nadal charges into Paris quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-63 on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-leve...

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020