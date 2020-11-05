Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Assembly speaker asks principal secy to look into plea seeking disqualification of Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Thursday asked the principal secretary to look into a plea seeking disqualification of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of being absent from the House proceedings without permission since its constitution in 2017.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:37 IST
UP Assembly speaker asks principal secy to look into plea seeking disqualification of Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Thursday asked the principal secretary to look into a plea seeking disqualification of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of being absent from the House proceedings without permission since its constitution in 2017. A Varanasi resident Sudhir Singh had on Wednesday made the plea to unseat Ansari under the provisions of the Article 190 (4) of the Constitution.

"Principal Secretary Pradip Dubey has been asked to look into the entire matter relating to the petition moved against Mukhtar Ansari," Dikshit told the media here. The MLAs seek permission either in writing or verbally from the Speaker or presiding officer in the event of remaining absent from the House. This has been a tradition since long, Dikshit said.

He said that he did not remember getting any application from Ansari for not attending the House proceedings. Gangster-turned-politician Ansari, who is an MLA from Mau Sadar, is presently lodged in a Punjab jail.

Claiming to be the president of Mafia Virodhi Manch, Singh, in his petition to the Assembly speaker, cited Article 190 (4) of the Constitution which provides that "if a member of any House of a state legislature fails to attend the House proceedings for 60 days without its permission, the House may declare his seat vacant". The petitioner said Ansari has neither attended nor participated in the sittings of the House, held from time to time, since the current Assembly started its sittings in 2017.

He has not even sought any permission to be absent from the House for such a long period, the petitioner said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 polluting units suspend work in Loni

Owners of sixty polluting units in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad disrict have temporarily suspended work due to fear of administrative action, an official said. A delegation of factory owners met District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursd...

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Tennis-Nadal charges into Paris quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-63 on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-leve...

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020