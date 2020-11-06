Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not guilty': Mexican ex-army chief pleads in high stakes cartel case

Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos pleaded not guilty to drug charges on Thursday in a case that has put U.S.-Mexican cooperation in the fight against powerful cartels to the test. Cienfuegos, a top player in Mexico's war on drug gangs until two years ago, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 05:09 IST
'Not guilty': Mexican ex-army chief pleads in high stakes cartel case

Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos pleaded not guilty to drug charges on Thursday in a case that has put U.S.-Mexican cooperation in the fight against powerful cartels to the test.

Cienfuegos, a top player in Mexico's war on drug gangs until two years ago, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operation. He was transferred this week to Brooklyn, New York, where he is detained and faces trial.

Cienfuegos, 72, served as defense minister for six years under former President Enrique Pena Nieto. The arrest shocked the Mexican military establishment and has put strains on security cooperation with the United States, which has become increasingly close over the past 30 years. Building the case off intercepted Blackberry messages, prosecutors say Cienfuegos used his power in office to protect a faction of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing operations against rival gangs and even finding maritime transport to ship drugs.

Judge Steven Gold accepted the plea, made via a video link at a Brooklyn federal court. Cienfuegos is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a troubled and crowded jail that also holds Ghislaine Maxwell. The next court date is set for Nov. 18 before U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, said a spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme in Brooklyn. The proceeding is currently scheduled to be in-person.

Before the hearing, Edward Sapone, a lawyer for Cienfuegos, said his client was presumed innocent of the charges in the four-count indictment. "My legal team and I will ensure that Gen. Cienfuegos' constitutional rights are protected as we zealously defend him," Sapone said in a statement.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized the lack of information shared prior to the arrest of Cienfugos and warned of a review of cooperation agreements. He has also questioned the role of the DEA and other U.S. agencies in Mexico, saying they worked closely for years with officials later accused of collaborating with criminals.

The president said he will shortly announce a review of the terms of cooperation with U.S. agencies in Mexico, as well as how such arrest warrants are issued. "Regardless of whether Cienfuegos is guilty or not, all of this is now being questioned by the armed forces in Mexico; they're very angry," said Arturo Sarukhan, a former Mexican ambassador in Washington.

Sapone has experience working with the Mexican government. He previously defended an "advisor to a Mexican president," according to his website. His current clients include the Mexican consulate in New York. Sapone said the consulate had been a client for 19 years. He said his work for Cienfuegos was unrelated, but that the consulate was aware and "pleased."

The Mexican foreign ministry said the government was not involved in financing Cienfuegos' legal costs and said it had not signed any contract with Sapone's firm related to his defense.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, death toll surges

The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains actively engagedFormula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thur...

Esports-Alfa Romeo's Opmeer extends lead in Formula One pro series

Formula Ones esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the 75...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. votePolice in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020