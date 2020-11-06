Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC stays order barring CIPL-COBRA from participating in railway contracts for 5 years

Observing that no cogent reasons were given for a ban, the Delhi High Court has stayed an interim order issued by Indian Railway against CIPL-COBRA, an international joint venture, banning it from participating in any railways' contract for five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:10 IST
Delhi HC stays order barring CIPL-COBRA from participating in railway contracts for 5 years
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Observing that no cogent reasons were given for a ban, the Delhi High Court has stayed an interim order issued by Indian Railway against CIPL-COBRA, an international joint venture, banning it from participating in any railways' contract for five years. "The court is of the view that a prima facie case has been made out for grant of interim relief. Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, there shall be a stay of the impugned ban order dated July 23, 2018," a single-judge bench of Justice Najmi Waziri said in its order dated November 2.

Advocate Nalin Kohli, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the respondent's order dated July 23, 2018, banning the petitioner from participating in any railways' contract for five years is unreasoned, arbitrary and in any case drastic in effect. "The preceding arguments are persuasive. Except for narrating the sequence of events, quoting from the petitioner's reply to the show cause, the passing reference in one sentence in the impugned order July 23 that the petitioner has committed a serious breach of the terms of the contract, there are no cogent reasons given for a ban for half a decade," the bench noted in its order and listed the matter for further hearing on January 27, 2021.

Advocate Jagjit Singh, appearing on behalf of the Railways, vehemently opposed the submissions made on behalf of CIPL-COBRA on various grounds during the hearing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says its two largest cities under fierce attack

Three residents of Nagorno-Karabakhs largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces, the enclaves ethnic Armenian-controlled Emergency and Rescue Service said on Friday, as the battle for control of its major settlements...

CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

CAA will be implemented it is our commitment Amit Shah in Kolkata....

NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara thermal power proj to be fully commercially operational from midnight

NTPC on Friday said the second 880 MW unit of the Lara thermal power plant Stage-I in Chhattisgarh will be commercially operational from midnight tonight. With this unit, the 1,600 MW 800 MW X 2 Lara project Stage-I would be fully commercia...

IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB in Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. SRH had to win all their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the playoffs. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020