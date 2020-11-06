Left Menu
Development News Edition

Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief

The Army chief's visit is the first high-level trip from India to Kathmandu since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory. Nepal had protested after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:40 IST
Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting here with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. Gen Naravane's three-day visit to Nepal was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries.

The meeting between Gen Naravane and Oli, who is also the Defence Minister of Nepal, took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, Nepal Army sources said. Prime Minister Oli said that "there has been good friendship between Nepal and India," according to his foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai.

Oli expressed hope that the "problems between the two countries would be resolved through dialogue," Bhattarai said in a tweet after the meeting. The Nepal Prime Minister mentioned the centuries-old special relations existing between Nepal and India, and the tradition of conferring Honorary General of Army on each other's Army chiefs, Bhattarai said.

The Indian Embassy said that "during the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Gen Naravane reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries". Gen Naravane conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Oli and the people of Nepal, it said in a statement.

The Indian Army chief also expressed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal. As the last stop of his visit, Gen Naravane visited the Indian Embassy where he was briefed about the welfare activities being carried out for around 230,000 Indian Army veterans and their families in Nepal.

During the visit, he also presented a welfare grant to Lance Havildar (retired) Dil Bahadur Chhettri, a winner of Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award of India. Gen Naravane's engagements in Nepal included a visit to the headquarters of the Nepalese Army and attending a banquet hosted in his honour by chief of Nepalese Army Gen Purna Chandra Thapa. On Thursday, the two Army chiefs held talks and discussed ways to boost bilateral military cooperation.

According to the Nepal Army sources, they discussed issues pertaining to mutual security concerns. "During the meeting, they also discussed matters relating to enhancing and expanding areas of cooperation between the two armies including exchange of high-level visits and training, within the existing framework of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group's Meeting on Security Issues.

"Nepal Army firmly believes that such high level of visits will help to further cement the friendship between two Armies and the two countries," the Nepal Army said in a statement on the conclusion of Gen Naravane's visit. He left for Delhi on Friday afternoon after concluding a successful three-day official visit to Nepal. Chief of Gen. Staff Lt. Gen. Prabhuram Sharma bade farewell to the Indian Army chief at Tribhuvan International Airport, the statement added.

The Chief of Army Staff, who arrived here on Wednesday, earlier in the day enjoyed a mountain flight during which he had a brief stopover at Syangboche airport, the gateway to the world's highest peak Mount Everest, they said. Gen Naravane also addressed the middle-level student officers at the Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri on the outskirts of Kathmandu. During the interaction, he shared his experience with the student officers, they said.

On Thursday, Gen Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special ceremony, a decades old tradition that reflects the strong ties between the two militaries. The Army chief's visit is the first high-level trip from India to Kathmandu since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory.

Nepal had protested after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal claimed that the road passed through its territory. Days later, it came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India too had published a new map in November 2019 showing the areas as its territories.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

India's decision to send the Army chief to Nepal to reset the ties is seen as part of a larger exercise by New Delhi to rejuvenate relations with Myanmar, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan in the wake of greater efforts by China to expand its influence in the region. Last month, Gen Naravane travelled to Myanmar along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on an important visit during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmarese Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India summons Pak CDA over transfer of management of Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body; demands reversal of decision

India on Friday summoned the Charge dAffaires CDA of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabads unilateral decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate ...

Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City...

NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for children's classes

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not sa...

Transgender couple wed in Hungary, land of growing homophobia

The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.But in the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020