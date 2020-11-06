Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks telcos to disclose details of special tariffs to TRAI

“Hence the IA is allowed and a direction is issued to the respondents (Bharti Airtel Ltd and others) to disclose information/details sought by the applicant/ appellant (TRAI) regarding segmented offers,” the order said. It was the duty and responsibility of TRAI to ensure that “such information is kept confidential and is not made available to the competitors or to any other person”, the top court said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:41 IST
SC asks telcos to disclose details of special tariffs to TRAI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant direction, the Supreme Court Friday ordered telecom companies to disclose to regulator TRAI the details of special tariffs and offers made to consumers. Allowing an interim application of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that seeking adherence to the regulatory principles like "transparency" and "non-discrimination" by the telecom firms was not "either illegal or unjustified".

"In the light of the...historical background, what is now sought by TRAI to ensure adherence to the regulatory principles of transparency, non-­discrimination, and non­-predation, cannot be said, at least prima facie to be either illegal or wholly unjustified. "Hence the IA is allowed and a direction is issued to the respondents (Bharti Airtel Ltd and others) to disclose information/details sought by the applicant/ appellant (TRAI) regarding segmented offers," the order said.

It was the duty and responsibility of TRAI to ensure that "such information is kept confidential and is not made available to the competitors or to any other person", the top court said. TRAI had made it mandatory for the telecom operators to disclose information on all such plans. Airtel and Vodafone had however opposed the decision and sought relief from the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on the grounds that these offers were not tariff plans and, thus, did not need disclosures.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and state-owned mobile operators have complied with the TRAI order. TDSAT ruled against the regulator's order saying that TRAI had no authority to call for such general information from the mobile service operators.

The top court, in its order, pointed out that the jurisdiction and power of TRAI to issue the Telecommunication Tariff Order of February 16, 2018 was not "seriously disputed". "Though the jurisdiction and power of TRAI appear to have been questioned in one of the appeals before TRAI, the TDSAT has not recorded any categorical finding that TRAI had no jurisdiction and power to demand details of segmented offers. "All that TDSAT found...of the impugned order is that segmented offers and discounts offered in the ordinary course of business to existing customers without any discrimination within the target segment, do not amount to a tariff plan and that therefore there is no need for reporting," the apex court said. Segmented offers are promotions and discounts made to customers showing an inclination towards shifting to other telecom firms. To retain consumers, the companies usually offer better data speeds, preferential customer status, access to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms among others. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to interfere with telecom tribunal TDSAT's interim order putting on hold regulator TRAI's rule mandating reporting of customized discounts and concessions offered to select subscribers by older service providers Airtel, Idea, and Vodafone. It had declined to stay the decision and had said it will request the tribunal to expedite the hearing of the pleas moved by Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular against TRAI's rule.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India summons Pak CDA over transfer of management of Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body; demands reversal of decision

India on Friday summoned the Charge dAffaires CDA of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabads unilateral decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate ...

Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City...

NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for children's classes

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not sa...

Transgender couple wed in Hungary, land of growing homophobia

The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.But in the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020