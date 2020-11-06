Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh looted from farmhouse in Latur's Udgir

Two unidentified persons armed with knives robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh from a farmhouse in Udgir in Latur, police said on Friday. Efforts are on to nab them," the Udgir rural police station official said. The incident comes a day after Rs 10.58 lakh was looted from a car in Udgir.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:56 IST
Gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh looted from farmhouse in Latur's Udgir

Two unidentified persons armed with knives robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh from a farmhouse in Udgir in Latur, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday near Banshelki dam, an official said.

"Two people with faces concealed threatened the 78- year-old farmhouse owner with knives and escaped with the loot. Efforts are on to nab them," the Udgir rural police station official said. The incident comes a day after Rs 10.58 lakh was looted from a car in Udgir.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Raiders lose draft pick for repeated COVID-19 violationsThe National Football League NFL has stripped the Las Vegas Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them 500,000 fo...

Rabada, De Kock named in SA squad for home limited-over series against England

Seamer Kagiso Rabada was on Friday named in a 24-member South African squad for limited-over series at home against England starting November 27. Rabada, who is competing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, missed So...

Woman raped by trio in Telangana; Dies of head injury

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, known to her, and later died of a head injury suffered during the assault on the city outskirts, police said on Friday. All the three, in their 20s, had been arrested and based on a c...

Haryana bans sale of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state. The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to pollution created by bursting of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020