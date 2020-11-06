Gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh looted from farmhouse in Latur's Udgir

Two unidentified persons armed with knives robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh from a farmhouse in Udgir in Latur, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday near Banshelki dam, an official said.

"Two people with faces concealed threatened the 78- year-old farmhouse owner with knives and escaped with the loot. Efforts are on to nab them," the Udgir rural police station official said. The incident comes a day after Rs 10.58 lakh was looted from a car in Udgir.