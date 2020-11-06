Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

In his first remarks since announcing the start of military action on Wednesday in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said the campaign had "clear, limited and achievable objectives". Abiy's government is mobilising troops from around the country and sending them to Tigray after two days of clashes between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), long the most powerful political force in the country.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:43 IST
Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ethiopia's leader justified his decision to launch a war in the north of the country, saying on Friday it was necessary to disarm a powerful ethnic faction that had oppressed the country for decades and whose leaders were fugitives. In his first remarks since announcing the start of military action on Wednesday in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said the campaign had "clear, limited and achievable objectives".

Abiy's government is mobilizing troops from around the country and sending them to Tigray after two days of clashes between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), long the most powerful political force in the country. The operations sought "to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order, and to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country," Abiy said.

A key objective was to "disarm any security force of the regional state," the prime minister's office added in a statement that accused the TPLF of hiding in the regional capital Mekelle and "using the civilian population as human shields". "Members of the TPLF, who ruled the country for the previous 27 years through means of oppression rather than law, have been fugitives from justice," it said, adding that those suspected of illegal activities would be detained.

TPLF officials were not immediately available for comment. The TPLF took power in Ethiopia in a revolution in 1991 and ruled as the most powerful faction in a multi-ethnic coalition until 2018, when Abiy took office. The prime minister has since reorganized the coalition into a single ruling party, which the TPLF refused to join.

Diplomats have tried to push the sides towards negotiations this week to prevent a civil war. "The stability of Ethiopia is important for the entire Horn of Africa region. I call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution to the dispute," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message on Twitter late on Thursday.

Abiy, who has tried to open up what has long been one of the most restrictive political systems in Africa, won the Nobel Prize for ending a conflict with neighboring Eritrea. But he has failed to tamp down ethnic violence in a country divided into regions run by powerful local chiefs. Sporadic sounds of shelling could be heard from Abdurafi town, near the border between Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region, at 3 a.m local time (0000 GMT) on Friday, a humanitarian worker in the area told Reuters.

Two Ethiopian fighter jets were seen flying over Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, on Thursday afternoon, two diplomatic sources told Reuters, in what was described as a show of force by the Ethiopian National Defence Forces. The Tigray regional administration, which is led by TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, has said it is well equipped to deal with an attack from any direction.

It said this week that it had taken over assets of the national defense force's northern command, one of the most heavily armed parts of the force, based in Tigray. Two diplomats and a regional military officials said the claim was credible. "(The) conflict could test the national military's cohesion, putting particular stress on the Northern Command, which is based in Tigray," the International Crisis Group think tank said in a briefing.

Federal troops are being helped by local forces from Amhara, its regional president, Temesgen Tiruneh, said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The two regions have been locked in a boundary dispute.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

Last draw vs dream debut: Battle Bihar between Nitish & Tejashwi

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Curtains are set to draw on polling in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is fighting hard to come back to power in what he calls his last election, against his Mahagathbandhan competitor Tejashwi Yada...

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of the Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020