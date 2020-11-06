Left Menu
Colombia, ex-FARC rebels to improve housing, meet on security concerns

Colombia's government and former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on Friday agreed to accelerate housing improvements and land purchases and to hold meetings aimed at improving the ex-guerrillas' security. Hundreds of the former fighters, who demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, recently marched to Bogota to demand better security, among other requests.

06-11-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Colombia's government and former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on Friday agreed to accelerate housing improvements and land purchases and to hold meetings aimed at improving the ex-guerrillas' security.

Hundreds of the former fighters, who demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, recently marched to Bogota to demand better security, among other requests. Some 236 former combatants have been murdered since the accord was signed. Representatives of the marchers held a breakfast meeting with President Ivan Duque and Emilio Archila, the presidential adviser charged with overseeing the implementation of the deal.

The government will speed up efforts to buy land in former demobilization zones where many ex-fighters are still living, Archila told Reuters, as well as build or improve housing there. Officials will also meet with ex-rebels at the sites to discuss how to improve security.

"They agreed ... for us to go to the territories and make measures more sophisticated in agreement with the peculiarities of each region," Archila said in a video interview. The marchers' representatives will also meet with the interior ministry and the agency charged with providing security for public figures, including high-profile ex-rebels, said the former fighters' spokeswoman Diana Viloria, better known by her nom de guerre Laura Vega.

"We think this is a first act to strengthen the measures against stigmatization," she said in a joint press conference with Archila. "Here we have agreed to accelerate the whole process of comprehensive reintegration." "This is very good news for the process, this is very good news for the country," Archila added.

The United Nations has expressed concern over killings of former FARC members, some 13,000 of whom demobilized under the deal, ending the group's role in five decades of conflict which has killed more than 260,000 people. Duque says his government is committed to the deal and blames former FARC who rejected the agreement and other illegal armed groups for the murders.

