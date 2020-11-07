CBI files cheating case against ex-MTNL employee for using fake caste certificate to land job

The CBI has filed a cheating case against a retired MTNL employee for allegedly using a fake caste certificate, issued 44 years ago, to get the job and a house here under the Scheduled Tribes quota, officials said on Saturday. The agency has filed an FIR against Ramesh Chand Meena, who retired as senior manager from the PSU in 2018 after over three decades of service, they said.

The fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate was issued in 1976 from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by an SDM-rank officer who was not posted in the region during that time, the officials said. Meena allegedly used the certificate to land the job at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and get a flat under the ST quota in DG-1 locality of west Delhi's Vikaspuri area in 1987, they said.

In 1994, he was promoted as junior telecom officer in a departmental examination, they added. According to the CBI, Meena is a resident of west Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where his forefathers owned land.

The agency found that the certificate issued by the sub-divisional magistrate, Deeg, Bharatpur on September 10, 1976, did not have any serial number on it, the officials said. The officer under whose signature the certificate was purportedly issued, showing Meena to be a resident of Kaman village in Bharatpur, was never posted in the region during the period, they said.