Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files cheating case against ex-MTNL employee for using fake caste certificate to land job

The agency has filed an FIR against Ramesh Chand Meena, who retired as senior manager from the PSU in 2018 after over three decades of service, they said. The fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate was issued in 1976 from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by an SDM-rank officer who was not posted in the region during that time, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:07 IST
CBI files cheating case against ex-MTNL employee for using fake caste certificate to land job
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has filed a cheating case against a retired MTNL employee for allegedly using a fake caste certificate, issued 44 years ago, to get the job and a house here under the Scheduled Tribes quota, officials said on Saturday. The agency has filed an FIR against Ramesh Chand Meena, who retired as senior manager from the PSU in 2018 after over three decades of service, they said.

The fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate was issued in 1976 from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by an SDM-rank officer who was not posted in the region during that time, the officials said. Meena allegedly used the certificate to land the job at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and get a flat under the ST quota in DG-1 locality of west Delhi's Vikaspuri area in 1987, they said.

In 1994, he was promoted as junior telecom officer in a departmental examination, they added. According to the CBI, Meena is a resident of west Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where his forefathers owned land.

The agency found that the certificate issued by the sub-divisional magistrate, Deeg, Bharatpur on September 10, 1976, did not have any serial number on it, the officials said. The officer under whose signature the certificate was purportedly issued, showing Meena to be a resident of Kaman village in Bharatpur, was never posted in the region during the period, they said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020