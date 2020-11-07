Left Menu
Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

The police raided the tantrik's home in Nandurbar and arrested him and two of his aides, he said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and kidnapping as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added..

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:57 IST
A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of his aides based on the FIR lodged by the victims' father last week, an official said.

The victims' father had gotten in touch with the accused, a resident of Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, to resolve some personal problems a couple of months ago, the official said. The accused suggested exorcism of his two daughters and asked him to bring them for rituals, for which he charged Rs 50,000, he said.

The complainant left his daughters with the tantrik, who raped them on several occasions, and two months after the incident, the family found out that the girls were pregnant, the official said. The police raided the tantrik's home in Nandurbar and arrested him and two of his aides, he said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and kidnapping as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added..

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

