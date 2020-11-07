Around Rs 11 lakh stolen from ATM in UP's Bulandshahr

Thieves struck at an ATM kiosk outside a State Bank of India branch in Bulandshahr’s Kakod town, decamping with around Rs 11 lakh in cash, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night after which the police outpost in-charge of the area was suspended for negligence in maintaining the law and order, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the thieves used a gas cutter to break open the ATM and stole around Rs 11 lakh in cash. Police are trying to identify the four people involved in the crime through a CCTV camera footage.