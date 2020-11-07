Left Menu
Trader, wife found dead at home in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A trader and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Muzaffarnagar’s Miranpur town, police said on Saturday The victims have been identified as Sunil Daga (55) and Nira Daga (50). Police said the woman’s body had bullet injuries and a pistol was found from the spot.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A trader and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Muzaffarnagar's Miranpur town, police said on Saturday

The victims have been identified as Sunil Daga (55) and Nira Daga (50). Police said the woman's body had bullet injuries and a pistol was found from the spot. Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad said the bodies have been sent for autopsy. It is yet not clear if it is a case of suicide or murder. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

