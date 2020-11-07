Two held with country-made pistols, cartridges in Mumbai

Mumbai Police's crime branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of five country- made pistols and 40 cartridges in Juhu here, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off about a delivery of arms, the crime branch's Unit-IX laid a trap at Juhu Chowpatty and nabbed the two accused on Friday, the official said.

The accused Tarsum Aamrik Singh alias Bablu Sardar (40) and Udaysingh Pratapsingh Bist (41), hailing from Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, have been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The duo was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody till November 9, he said, adding that further probe is underway.