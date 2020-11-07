Fire breaks out in shop in Maha's Gondia; no injuries reported

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where ...
A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on SaturdayThe man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa...
A birthday celebration by a group of friends on the riverbank turned into tragedy on Saturday when two of them drowned near Kondagaon town in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Chargaon dam on the Naran...
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium-intensity e...