Seven-year-old raped, murdered in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered at a village here, police said on Saturday. The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said. SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape.PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:54 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered at a village here, police said on Saturday. The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said.
SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape. The SP said police are investigating the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.