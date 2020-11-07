Left Menu
Seven-year-old raped, murdered in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered at a village here, police said on Saturday. The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said. SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape.

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:54 IST
Seven-year-old raped, murdered in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said. Image Credit: ANI

SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape. The SP said police are investigating the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.

SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape. The SP said police are investigating the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.

