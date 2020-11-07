Goa: Unidentified person booked for texting CM demanding money

A case was registered against anunknown person for sending text messages to Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant demanding ransom, police said on Saturday

The chief minister's office (CMO) lodged a complainton Thursday and efforts were on to nab the culprit, Panajipolice station inspector Sudesh Naik said

In another development, Goa Forward Party vicepresident Durgadas Kamat said he had approached the statedirector general of police after he got text messages from aninternational number demanding Rs 50 lakh.