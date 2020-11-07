Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Unidentified person booked for texting CM demanding money

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:15 IST
Goa: Unidentified person booked for texting CM demanding money

A case was registered against anunknown person for sending text messages to Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant demanding ransom, police said on Saturday

The chief minister's office (CMO) lodged a complainton Thursday and efforts were on to nab the culprit, Panajipolice station inspector Sudesh Naik said

In another development, Goa Forward Party vicepresident Durgadas Kamat said he had approached the statedirector general of police after he got text messages from aninternational number demanding Rs 50 lakh.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's next vice president

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Bidens vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest U.S. office.Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious ca...

Bhim Singh removed as party patron after meeting PAGD leaders

The National Panthers Party NPP on Saturday removed its founder and patron Bhim Singh from his position after he attended a meeting of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD, saying there is no place in the party for those who dis...

Libya's oil production recovers past 1M barrel a day

Libyas oil production has surged past 1 million barrels a day, national petroleum officials said on Saturday, marking an important milestone months after its civil war almost choked the countrys energy production. Oil-rich Libya has been pu...

Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported lower quarterly operating results on Saturday and said the coronavirus pandemic may cause further damage, even as gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a more than 30 billion overall profit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020