Iraq's president congratulates Biden on U.S. election victory

Iraq's president congratulates Biden on U.S. election victoryReuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:41 IST
Iraq's President Barham Salih extended his congratulations to Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidential election.
"Joe Biden (is) a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East," Salih tweeted on Saturday.
