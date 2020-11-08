Left Menu
Accused in ex-Tahsildar bribery case ends life

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI): A 78-year-old man arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a bribery case involving a former Tahsildar was found hanging from a tree here on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:56 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI): A 78-year-old man arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a bribery case involving a former Tahsildar was found hanging from a tree here on Sunday, police said. The man recently got conditional bail in the case and was reportedly under depression since then, the police said.

This morning, local residents informed the man's wife that he was found hanging from the tree in Kushaiguda area, they said. The man is suspected to have committed suicide, they said.

On October 14, a former Tahsildar, arrested by the ACB in the bribery case, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Chanchalguda central prison here. In August this year, the then Keesara Tahsildar E Balraju Nagaraju (47) was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while allegedly acceptingRs 1.10 crore as bribe for showing official favour to clear a farmland issue.

Some other accused, including the elderly man, were subsequently arrested in the case. Following a complaint, a case under section 174 CrPC was registered and the 78-year-old mans body was shifted to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem, the police added.

