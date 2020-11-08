Maha: 3 held with 2 pistols, cash in Aurangabad

Three men were held with two pistols in Hina Nagar area of Aurangabad following a raid based on a tip-off received by the police commissioner, an official said on Sunday. The raid took place on Saturday night and items worth Rs 3 lakh have been recovered, he said.

"Three people arrived at a spot to sell pistols. When the police moved to nab them, two were arrested and one fled. He was later caught on the way to Jalna. We have recovered two pistols, a bullet and cash, all totaling Rs 3 lakh," he said.

The three were identified as Abhijeet Waghmare (22), Balu Khillare (24) and Ramesh Jogdande (25), the MIDC CIDCO police station official said.