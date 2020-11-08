Left Menu
Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

Goswami was moved to the Taloja jail after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody at a local school designated as COVID-19 centre for Alibaug prison in Raigad district, he said. The Raigad crime branch found Goswami was active on social media using somebody's mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police when he was taken into custody on November 4, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:41 IST
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, a police official said. Goswami was moved to the Taloja jail after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody at a local school designated as COVID-19 centre for Alibaug prison in Raigad district, he said.

The Raigad crime branch found Goswami was active on social media using somebody's mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police when he was taken into custody on November 4, the official said. While being escorted to Taloja jail, Goswami shouted from the police van, alleging that he was assaulted by Alibaug jailer on Saturday evening, his life was in danger and he was not allowed to speak to his lawyer.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in a tweet said he met jailer of the Taloja prison on Sunday and the latter assured him that Goswami will not be harassed and he will also be provided required medical treatment. Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami was then kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Goswami and the two others in connection with the abetment of suicide case. A notice issued late Saturday night on the high court's website said the bench would assemble at 3 pm on November 9 for pronouncement of the order.

