4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on head

4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on headPTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:41 IST
Four persons were injured on Sunday after the branch of a tree fell in Thane city's Naupada area,civic officials said
The four, including a woman who received 12 stitches on her head while riding pillion on her husband's motorcycle,have been hospitalised after the incident on Gokhale Road, said TMC disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Sundayafter
- Santosh Kadam