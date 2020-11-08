Lucknow: Two criminals held after exchange of fire

Two criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said on Sunday. In a statement, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said on the night intervening November 7 and 8, two criminals were arrested from the PGI police station area. Two countrymade pistols, cartridge, a mobile phone and a looted motorcycle were recovered from them, police said. Those arrested have been identified as Akshaynath Bangali and Kunwar Rawat. Two of their accomplices fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them, police said.