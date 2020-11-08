Financial aid given to kin of deceased cop

Tuticorin (TN), Nov 8 (PTI): A sum of Rs 14 lakhs has been handed over to the family of a head constable who died here last month. The amount was collected by the police force across Tamil Nadu and given as relief assistance to the bereaved family, said sources in the district SP office.

Selvamurugan, the head constable attached to the Tiruchendur police station, passed away on October 1, the sources said. He is survived by wife and three children, they said.