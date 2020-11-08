UP: Cop killed as sand mining mafia's tractor runs him over in Agra

A police constable died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday after he was allegedly run over by a tractor-trolley engaged by a local mining mafia for transporting illegally-mined riverbed sand, according to officials. Constable Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, in his 20s, was chasing the sand-loaded tractor-trolley on his motorcycle and had tried to stop its illegal movement when he was killed early in the morning, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police, Agra City, Botre Rohan Pramod said the pre-dawn incident took place in Saiyan police station area. "The district police had formed various teams to check illegal mining in the region. Similarly, a team was formed in Saiyan police station area also which received a tip-off about movement of illegally-mined sand around 3 am," Pramod said.

"Five-six tractors were being driven from Saiyan to Kheragarh, when Sonu chased them. As he got down from his vehicle and tried to stop them, the tractor driver ran over the vehicle on Sonu with an intention to kill him," the officer said. The constable died on the spot, he said, adding the body was later sent to SN Hospital for post mortem. The officer said an investigation has been taken up in the matter and multiple police teams have been formed which are carrying out raids on various locations to arrest those involved in the killing.