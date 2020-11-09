Left Menu
Iran's Zarif calls on neighbours to cooperate following Trump's defeat

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on his country's neighbors to cooperate in achieving common interests, following U.S President Donald Trump's defeat in the presidential election. "Trump is gone, and we and our neighbors will stay. We extend our hands to our neighbors to cooperate in achieving the common interests of our peoples and countries.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-11-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 00:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Trump is gone, and we and our neighbors will stay. Betting on foreigners does not bring security, and disappoints. We extend our hands to our neighbors to cooperate in achieving the common interests of our peoples and countries. We call on everyone to embrace dialogue as the only way to end differences and tensions. Together to build a better future for our region," Zarif Tweeted in Arabic late on Sunday.

