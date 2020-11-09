Former MLA C Moyinkutty passes away in Kozhikode

Indian Union Muslim League state vice president and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) C Moyinkutty passed away at 78 in Kozhikode on Monday, his party leaders informed. Moyinkutty was elected as MLA three times from Koduvally and Thiruvambady constituencies of Kozhikode district.

He represented Koduvally constituency in the Legislative Assembly in 1996 and Thiruvambady constituency in 2001 and 2011. He worked as former Thamarassery Grama Panchayat President, District Council Member and State General Secretary of the Muslim Youth League, Muslim League Kozhikode District Secretary, member of Kerala State Rural Development Board and member of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSTRC) Advisory Board. (ANI)