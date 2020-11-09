Bihar CM condoles death of security personnel in north Kashmir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of four securitymen, including an Army officer from the state, who were killed in an encounter with militants in north Kashmirs Kupwara district. Paying tributes to the defence personnel, the chief minister said that he was "deeply pained" over the incident and the country would always remember their sacrifice, an official release said.

"The entire country stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", he was quoted as saying in the release. Captain Ashutosh Kumar, who was one of the four security force personnel, hailed from Jaagir village under Dhailadh block of Madhepura district of Bihar.

The soldiers and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials had said on Sunday..