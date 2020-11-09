Delhi court orders framing of notice against 3 BJP leaders in defamation case

A Delhi court Monday ordered framing of notice against BJP leaders Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi government's Environment Minister Imran Hussain. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh passed the order while dismissing the application by the accused persons seeking discharge in the case.

The judge said there was prime facie enough evidence to put the accused on trial. “Notice for offence punishable under Section 500 (defamation) IPC read with Section 34 (common intention) IPC needs to be put against all three accused persons,” the court said.

“All three accused persons are directed through their counsels to remain present physically on next date. Put up for appearance of accused persons/putting notice to accused persons on November 18,” it said. According to the complaint, the accused claimed that Hussain had indulged in corruption and he had given permission to cut trees in Delhi after taking Rs 23 crore. Hussain claimed his reputation was lowered in society by the use of such remarks by the respondents.