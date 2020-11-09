Left Menu
SHO suspended for ‘professing’ love to married woman as audio clip goes viral

The inspector also heard telling her that she has made him crazy and requested her to visit his residence for five minutes, telling her that he was all alone at his home. As the woman tells the inspector that she was in the market with her children to buy vegetables, the SHO is heard repeating his request to visit him when she is all alone..

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:17 IST
A police inspector in neighbouring Jalore district was on Monday suspended after he allegedly made advances towards a married woman, pestering her to meet him alone at his residence. Station House Officer Sabir Mohammad of Jaswantpura police station was suspended after the audio clip of his purported telephonic talks with the woman surfaced on social media two days ago.

Jalore Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said a departmental probe too has been ordered against the officer because of the serious allegations evident from the audio clip. As per the clip, the SHO had called up the woman when she was in the market with her children to buy vegetables.

The SHO asked the woman if the sand sent by him for her under-construction house had reached her. As the woman asked the SHO why had he sent it and that too in the afternoon, the SHO is purportedly heard bragging about his position saying who could stop him from ding so.

The SHO is also heard asking the woman if her husband knew about him calling her to which the woman replies in the negative. The inspector also heard telling her that she has made him crazy and requested her to visit his residence for five minutes, telling her that he was all alone at his home.

