Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sends Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to judicial custody

A special court on Monday remanded Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to 14-day judicial custody, a day after her arrest by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs. The accused, after being sent to jail under judicial custody, filed an application seeking bail. A special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court will hear her bail plea on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:26 IST
Court sends Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to judicial custody

A special court on Monday remanded Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to 14-day judicial custody, a day after her arrest by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs. The accused, after being sent to jail under judicial custody, filed an application seeking bail.

A special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court will hear her bail plea on Tuesday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Nadiadwala's wife on Sunday after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

A team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials had said, adding the contraband was procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier. She was booked under the NDPS Act.

The NCB has so far arrested five persons, including Nadiadwala's wife, during its latest crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients. A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 in cash have been seized till now from the accused, another official said earlier in the day.

In a related development, Nadiadwala appeared before the NCB on Monday to record his statement, an official of the central agency said. Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, but he failed to appear.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister ...

PM Modi to inaugurate office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal at Cuttack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ITAT in Cuttack on Wednesday via video conferencing. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Petroleum Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020