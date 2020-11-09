Court sends Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to judicial custody

A special court on Monday remanded Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife to 14-day judicial custody, a day after her arrest by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs. The accused, after being sent to jail under judicial custody, filed an application seeking bail.

A special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court will hear her bail plea on Tuesday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Nadiadwala's wife on Sunday after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

A team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials had said, adding the contraband was procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier. She was booked under the NDPS Act.

The NCB has so far arrested five persons, including Nadiadwala's wife, during its latest crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients. A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 in cash have been seized till now from the accused, another official said earlier in the day.

In a related development, Nadiadwala appeared before the NCB on Monday to record his statement, an official of the central agency said. Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, but he failed to appear.