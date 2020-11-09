Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:26 IST
3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) was on Monday barred from holding any elections until it clarified its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and was also asked to submit its relevant documents to the Srinagar deputy commissioner, including the article of association and registration papers. Imposing prohibitory orders in the district court complex here, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhury issued three notices to the president of the bar association asking them to explain its Constitution which terms Kashmir a disputed area.

There are two bar associations functioning in Jammu and Kashmir -- one from Kashmir and one from Jammu. Both of these associations have been at loggerheads with each other, especially on certain political issues. The district administration asked them to explain its stand citing the constitution of the JKHCBA. One of the objectives of the constitution is "to find ways and means, take steps, for resolving the issues concerning the public at large, including larger issue of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute..." The bar also allows its members to organise seminars, conventions, delegate its members to various places within and outside India, to become members of other association, bodies or forums which share a common outlook with JKHCBA.

The district magistrate asked the office bearers that they are "required to explain your position on the subject since it's not in consonance with the Constitution of India whereby Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and not a dispute, and also in conflict with The Advocates Act of 1961..." the notice issued by the deputy commissioner said. The bar has also been asked to submit a certificate issued by the competent authority.

The certificate "is required to be produced indicating the date of issuance of such registration, article and association, registered office, executive body, and validity of registration among other details," the notice said. It said that the district magistrate had also received representation from advocates of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court wherein serious allegations have been levelled and concerns raised regarding the election process and its motive.

"Therefore, after having considered the issue contained... and in absence of response from the JKHCBA on the serious matter (in) relation to sovereignty and integrity of the country....it is hereby ordered that the conduct of election to JKHCBA shall not be allowed" till it clarified its position. The district magistrate also said that the senior superintendent of police has also furnished a "detailed report" raising serious concerns and apprehension of the situation having a bearing on multiple aspects.

The district magistrate also imposed section 144 of CrPC in premises of district court complex in Srinagar. In view of the police report, non-response of JKHCBA on "critical issue" of integrity and sovereignty of the country, the district magistare issued prohibitory orders directing that no gathering of four and more persons shall be allowed in the premises of district court complex or any other place till further order.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcast...

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020