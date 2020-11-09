Minor IPS rejig effected in West Bengal

Kolkata,Nov 9 (PTI)In a minor IPS reshuffle on Monday, the Bengal government named Joby Thomas the new SP of Basirhat police district, and shifted Kankar Prosad Barui, who was posted there, to the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police as its deputy commissioner (DC), a senior official said. K Kannan, State Reserve Police (SRP), Howrah, was made the superintendent of police (SP) of Cooch Behar district. He replaced Mohammed Sana Akhtar, who was transferred to the Howrah Police Commissionerate as the new DC.

Biswait Ghosh replaced Zafar Ajmal Kidwai as the SP of Krishnanagar Police district. Kidwai will take over as the new SRP of the Howrah Police. Shrihari Pandey was given charge as the DC Zone-II of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Dhritiman Sarkar, DC- Traffic of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, has been made the new DC of Kolkata Police's Combat Battalion, the official added..