Maha govt to distribute Rs 2,297.637 cr as first installment for flood relief aid

Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification to distribute Rs 2,297.637 crores as the first installment of relief compensation for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods between the months of June to October in various districts of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Notably, in October, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-hit areas and announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 crores for the victims.

The government said the first phase of aid would be distributed Maharashtra govt issues to distribute Rs 2,297.637 crores as the first instalment of flood relief aidimmediately. (ANI)

