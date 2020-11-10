Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong journalist appears in court amid fears over press freedom

A Hong Kong journalist appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement to obtain data for a documentary on the police's handling of a mob attack, in a case that has stoked concern over press freedom in the Chinese-ruled city. Bao Choy, 37, a freelance producer with local broadcaster RTHK, was arrested last week in connection with data on vehicle registrations she used for the investigative documentary.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:07 IST
Hong Kong journalist appears in court amid fears over press freedom

A Hong Kong journalist appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement to obtain data for a documentary on the police's handling of a mob attack, in a case that has stoked concern over press freedom in the Chinese-ruled city.

Bao Choy, 37, a freelance producer with local broadcaster RTHK, was arrested last week in connection with data on vehicle registrations she used for the investigative documentary. The piece examined the police force's response to the attack in Yuen Long district in July 2019 when more than 100 men in white T-shirts wielding sticks and poles attacked pro-democracy protesters, journalists and bystanders at a train station.

RTHK obtained data on the ownership of some cars that were seen in video footage on the night of the attack in a bid to trace those behind the assault and highlight the police's alleged slow response. According to a chargesheet, Bao made false statements when seeking access to the data. The police were severely criticised at the time for what pro-democracy activists and human rights groups described as a slack response, with some accusing the authorities of colluding with triad gangsters.

Police have rejected the claims and said their slow response was due in part to protests elsewhere in the city that drained resources that night. "I understand this incident is no longer a personal matter but a matter related to public interest and press freedom in Hong Kong," Bao said outside the court. "I truly believe I will not walk alone."

Supporters hugged Bao as she left the court. Her case was adjourned to Jan. 14. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has rejected criticism the arrest represents a crackdown on press freedom in the former British colony.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a one country, two systems agreement that promised it wide-ranging freedoms unavailable on the Communist Party-ruled mainland. The protests last year were fuelled by perceptions that Beijing was tightening its grip on those freedoms, which authorities have denied. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Celebrating note ban akin to cut cakes on victims' graves:Sena

In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said celebrating the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people committed suicide and businesses destroyed, is akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves. I...

IHCL opens The Connaught hotel after renovation

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi. The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-aucti...

WRAPUP 1-Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last weeks election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any substantial allegations of voting irregularitie...

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Obamacare, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But whats at stake has real-world co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020