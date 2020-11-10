Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

Two people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been booked under provisions of the UP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2018, the spokesperson said. Police have impounded a tractor-trolley that was loaded with the illegally-mined sand, the official added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:18 IST
Two held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The duo was held on Monday evening while they were transporting the sand from Samaana canal near Khurshedpur village in Jarcha police station area, they said.

Those held have been identified as Bullan alias Gulfaam and Rohit, both residents of Karonda village in Jarcha, a police spokesperson said. The accused have been booked under provisions of the UP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2018, the spokesperson said. Police have impounded a tractor-trolley that was loaded with the illegally-mined sand, the official added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish streaming service Storytel cuts revenue forecast on stronger crown

Audiobook streaming group Storytel on Tuesday trimmed its revenue forecast for 2020, blaming a stronger Swedish crown for partially offsetting strong subscriber and streaming growth. The crown has gained more than 4 against the euro over th...

Hungary reports 103 COVID-19 deaths, near record highs

Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturdays daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads EMEA FX lower as vaccine rally cools

Turkeys lira led losses on Tuesday as emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa came off a strong rally on news of major progress in a coronavirus vaccine, although concerns over the pandemics economic impact persisted.Trade-expose...

Mahindra Q2 net profit falls 88 pc to Rs 162 cr

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Tuesday reported a 88 per cent drop in its profit after tax to Rs 162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, hit by lower sales during the period. The auto major had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020