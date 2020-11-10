3 wanted criminals held after gunfight with police in Haryana

Left Menu
Three criminals carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, officials said. Seven country-made pistols, 19 cartridges and a car were also recovered from their possession, police said. The three, who were wanted in 19 cases relating to murder, loot and snatching, have been identified as Rohit alias Dheela, Ashish and Mayanak alias Charkhia, all residents of Sonipat district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:22 IST
Seven country-made pistols, 19 cartridges and a car were also recovered from their possession, police said.

The three, who were wanted in 19 cases relating to murder, loot and snatching, have been identified as Rohit alias Dheela, Ashish and Mayanak alias Charkhia, all residents of Sonipat district. Two of the accused were also injured in the exchange of fire that took place near Sector-16, TDI, Sonipat. Rohit and Mayank, who suffered bullet injuries, have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment while the other has been taken into custody, police said.

